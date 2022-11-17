Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 63,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 745,342 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $51.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.