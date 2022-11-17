Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $719,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 70.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.84. 21,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

