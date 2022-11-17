Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,430 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean comprises approximately 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of DigitalOcean worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,196. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

