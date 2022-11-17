Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on the stock.
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
SDY opened at GBX 39.95 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,011.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84).
Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
Further Reading
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.