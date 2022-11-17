Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

SDY opened at GBX 39.95 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,011.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84).

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £42,025 ($49,383.08). In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £42,025 ($49,383.08). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,801.41). Insiders have acquired 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,500 in the last 90 days.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

