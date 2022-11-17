Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shot up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. 102,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 54,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

