Benchmark Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $95.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

LGND opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

