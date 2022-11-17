BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

BGNE traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $205.77. 171,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,807. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $392.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

