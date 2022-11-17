Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Cowen

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.