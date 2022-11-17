Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Position Raised by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Beam Global worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Beam Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,289. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $32.29.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Beam Global to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $79,546.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,870.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,551 shares of company stock valued at $328,861. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

