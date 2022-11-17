Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $16.49 on Monday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,551 shares of company stock valued at $328,861 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Beam Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

