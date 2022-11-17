Beach Point Capital Management Sells 66,530 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $180,296.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,346.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.
- On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LLAP remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,418,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,357. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.