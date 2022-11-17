BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 5.4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

