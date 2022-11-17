BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
BBTV Trading Down 10.3 %
BBTV traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$0.70. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,875. The company has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. BBTV has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27.
BBTV Company Profile
