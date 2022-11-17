BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

BBTV Trading Down 10.3 %

BBTV traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$0.70. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,875. The company has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. BBTV has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

