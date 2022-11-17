BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BayCom

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $167,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile



BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Articles

