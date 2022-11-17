Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 359,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,915,991 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

