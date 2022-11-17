Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $37.76. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 98,936 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

