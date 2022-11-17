Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

