Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 11,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,751. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

