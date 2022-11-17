Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
