Bard Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

