Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.91% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ODC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.