Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,476. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

