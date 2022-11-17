Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

CIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,708. The firm has a market cap of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

