Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,944. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

