Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 5,905 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Issuer Direct comprises 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.