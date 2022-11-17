Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 37,650 Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 2.88% of MamaMancini’s worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 6.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

MMMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 7,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

