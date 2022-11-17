Barclays Trims ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Target Price to $11.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICLGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ICL opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

