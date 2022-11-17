Barclays Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $281.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays to $281.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.10. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

