Barclays Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$100.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. Kaufman Brothers decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.08. The stock has a market cap of C$159.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.12%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

