Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,181. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $316.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

