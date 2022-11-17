Bao Finance Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $2.33 million and $40,882.72 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.