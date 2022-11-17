Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 713,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banner Trading Down 1.1 %

BANR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. Banner has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.