Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 796,930 shares.The stock last traded at $97.49 and had previously closed at $98.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

