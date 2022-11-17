Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,006 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $81,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

