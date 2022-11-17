Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,068 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Parker-Hannifin worth $103,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $309.37 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.84.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.10.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

