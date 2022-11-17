Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,780,548 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.31% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $71,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $33.68 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.