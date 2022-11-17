Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of DuPont de Nemours worth $111,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

NYSE DD opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

