Bank of Montreal Can Has $89.50 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $89,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

