Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,341 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average is $268.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

