Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Corteva were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

