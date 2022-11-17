Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TBBK stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

