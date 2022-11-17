Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 0.2 %
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.37.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.