Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 0.2 %

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $78,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth $92,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

