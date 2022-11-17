Ballswap Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Ballswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ballswap has a market cap of $72.11 million and approximately $5,387.38 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ballswap has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

