Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
