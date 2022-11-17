Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 27,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,790,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
