Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $98.64. 106,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,849,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.
Baidu Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Articles
