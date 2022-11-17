Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $98.64. 106,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,849,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

