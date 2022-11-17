Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 714,149 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 13.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Baidu worth $384,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $31,915,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $4,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. 148,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

