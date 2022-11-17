Badger DAO Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $31.29 million and $3.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00014946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00569454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.14 or 0.29661940 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

