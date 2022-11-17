Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $168.38 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

