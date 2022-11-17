Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 32,454 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cigna were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

CI stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

