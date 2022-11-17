Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 777,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 246,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 69.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

EHang Stock Performance

NASDAQ EH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 98.91% and a negative net margin of 765.33%.

About EHang

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

